Fans React After News Suggesting Greenwood May Head To China If Man Utd Sack Him Surfaces On The Net

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many people have continued to react after several source confirmed Mason Greenwood is planning on moving to China if he gets the sack at Man United. The 21-year-old had all charges against him dropped earlier this week. United are conducting their own investigation following the statement from the Crown Prosecution Service on Thursday. Greenwood’s future with the Red Devils remains in severe doubt. The Sun claims he is eyeing a move to China to reignite his football career if he is sacked by United.

The club launched a probe on Thursday when prosecutors dropped the charges against him because 12 witnesses refused to cooperate. Sources say Greenwood has now “begrudgingly” accepted United’s stance, which gives the club more time to assess whether his alleged conduct has crossed a line. But after being suspended by the club last year, Greenwood told pals he had no intention of playing for United again.

While reacting to the media, many people noted that it will be a huge mistake on the part of Man United if they should allow the striker leave. Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the stories of Mason Greenwood on Facebook;

RSport (

)