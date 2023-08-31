SPORT

Fans React After Madueke Appreciated God After His 2nd Goal For Chelsea, Says The Lord Is With Him

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read

Many people have continued to react after Chelsea’s Noni Madueke dedicated his goal in Chelsea 2-1 win over Wimbledon Rovers yesterday to God for giving him the strength to score, and fans are happy to see him having time for God.

Noni Madueke took to his personal Instagram handle to appreciate God for the goal. After posting photo of himself, he simply captioned the photo by saying he appreciates the fact that God has always being with him and he hopes Chelsea will advance pass the next stage.

While reacting to the photo he shared, many people noted that they are happy with his attitude and pray that God will hear his prayers.

Praise Cherechi (a Facebook user) noted that he loves the way Madueke talks about God and he believes the player will go far with God.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the post of Madueke on Facebook;

Elijah2022 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Done Deals, Reguilón Completes Man Utd Medical, Amrabat Keen On Utd Move

5 mins ago

Video: NPFL: Rangers Players Undergo Successful Medical Test

17 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea in talks to sign Gabriel, Man Utd are set to negotiate to sign Amrabat.

30 mins ago

CL Draw Updates: CL Group Stage Draw, UEFA Player of the Year, and Manager of the Year Winners

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button