Fans React After Madueke Appreciated God After His 2nd Goal For Chelsea, Says The Lord Is With Him

Many people have continued to react after Chelsea’s Noni Madueke dedicated his goal in Chelsea 2-1 win over Wimbledon Rovers yesterday to God for giving him the strength to score, and fans are happy to see him having time for God.

Noni Madueke took to his personal Instagram handle to appreciate God for the goal. After posting photo of himself, he simply captioned the photo by saying he appreciates the fact that God has always being with him and he hopes Chelsea will advance pass the next stage.

While reacting to the photo he shared, many people noted that they are happy with his attitude and pray that God will hear his prayers.

Praise Cherechi (a Facebook user) noted that he loves the way Madueke talks about God and he believes the player will go far with God.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the post of Madueke on Facebook;

