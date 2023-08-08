Fans react after it was confirmed referee Anthony Taylor will take charge of Chelsea’s PL opener

It has been confirmed that referee Anthony Taylor will take charge of Chelsea’s English Premier League opener against Liverpool and the Video Assistant Referee is Darren England.

The Blues will be hoping to start the new campaign with a win against Jurgen Klopp’s side after a disappointing performance last season. However, Chelsea fans were not delighted after it was confirmed that Anthony Taylor will officiate the match.

The 44-year-old has taken charge of Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League clash four times and the last three ended in a draw. The Blues came out victorious in the first one, a 2-1 win in 2014.

See Reactions Below.

Chelsea will be without one of their key signings, Christopher Nkunku who joined the club from Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig. The French international picked up an injury to his knee during a friendly game against Dortmund and he is set to have surgery after suffering a meniscus damage.

BSfutbol (

)