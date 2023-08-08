SPORT

Fans react after it was confirmed Christopher Nkunku will be out for 16 weeks

Chelsea new forward, Christopher Nkunku will miss the Blues English Premier League opener against Liverpool after suffering a knee injury in Chicago during a pre-season friendly game against Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea have now released a statement that the 25-year-old former RB Leipzig star has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.

Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period.

“The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.

Daily Telegraph football news correspondent, Matt Law, Christopher Nkunku is likely to be out for 16 weeks before he can resume training with the first team, which means he is unlikely to play before December.

Nkunku has hit the ground running for Chelsea, scoring two goals during the pre-season tour of the US and fans are not happy with the update on his injury.

See Reactions Below;

