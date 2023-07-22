Fans react after Inter Miami Co-owner, David Beckham was spotted in tears after Messi’s winning goal

Argentine legendary attacker, Lionel Messi made an unforgettable debut for Inter Miami on Friday night, scoring a stoppage time freekick to secure all three points for his new side, Inter Miami against Cruz Azul.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner who started the game on the bench was brought on in the 54th minute to make his debut but waited until stoppage time to steal the show with a stunning freekick winner.

The Argentina national team captain, Lionel Messi scored the freekick from 25 yard out, giving Inter Miami a 2-1 victory over Mexican side, Cruz Azul on Friday night.

Seeing the freekick struck the back of the net, Inter Miami Co-owner, David Beckham shook his head in disbelief and looked visible emotional as he was spotted in tears.

Seeing David Beckham in tears after Lionel Messi’s freekick winning goal on his debut on Friday night has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said he really loves Messi, while some have called it the GOAT effect.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media:

