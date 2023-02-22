SPORT

Fans React After Gari Neville Stated Man United Would Have Struggled Without Weghorst

Many people have continued to react after Ex Man United player, Gary Neville stated that Weghorst might not be the best Man United player but Man United may have struggled without him in the team.

Weghorst stated that Weghorst does not have the necessary qaulities to lead Man United, but Man United’s attack have flourished because of his presence.

While reacting to his words, many people stated that he is right with his assessment of the player, and his impact on the team, and they believe Weghorst improved Man United a lot.

Others stated that Man United needs a proper striker, and Weghorst is certainly not the player to fit into that position, and they believe the only thing he brings to the team is energy and nothing more.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the words of Gary Neville on Weghorst;

Man United have been excellent this season.

