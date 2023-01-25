Fans React After Erik Ten Hag Says He Wants Antony To Be Direct With His Play

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many people have continued to react after Erik Ten Hag noted that he wants Antony to be more direct with his play, and he believes the player will improve soon.

While reacting to the media, Erik Ten Hag stated;

“We want him [Antony] to be more direct and be more involved. But as I said, the team is performing better if he is on the pitch.”

While reacting to his words, many people noted that Antony has dropped in a form greatly, and they feared he might become a big money flop soon.

Others noted that Antony is not as bad as the media have made him look, and they believe he has a lot of years to prove to the media and his critics.

Below is a screenshot of fans reaction;

Man United will take on Nottingham Forest tonight, and they will be hoping to come out with a win against the rock-bottom team.

