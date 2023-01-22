Fans react after Cristiano Ronaldo left opponent defender on the floor during his Al Nassr debut

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portuguese legendary attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo made his competitive debut for his new team, Al Nassr in their 1-0 victory over Ettifaq FC at the Mrsool Park on Sunday evening.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t mark his first official appearance on the Saudi Arabian club with a goal despite playing the whole 90 minutes but showed some fine touches on the ball, leaving his opponent’s defender, on the floor during the game.

Seeing Cristiano Ronaldo dropping defenders on the floor on his debut, has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called him the greatest of all time, while some said he his timeless.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

The 37-year-old attacker who joined Al Nassr after his departure from Manchester United, captained Al Nassr for the game in which Brazilian midfielder, Talisca scored the only goal of the game.

