Fans react after CR7 was snubbed for the Player of the Tournament award

Fans have shared their opinion on Twitter after former Portuguese international, Cristiano Ronaldo was snubbed for the Player of the tournament award after Al-Nassr won the Arab Club Champions Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the golden boot award after scoring six goals for Al-Nassr in the competition including two goals again Al-Hilal in the final.

The 38-year-old has now his first trophy with the club, his 35th title in his career. However, after the final ended, Al-Hilal’s Sergej Milinkovic Savic was named the Player of the Tournament.

After a goaless draw in the first half, Michael opened scoring for Al-Hilal and in the 71st minutes, Al-Nassr were reduced to 10-men after Alamri was sent off.

However, four minutes after Alamri was given the matching order, Ronaldo pulled one back for his side to send the game to extra-time, where he eventually scored the winner with an header in the 98th minutes.

