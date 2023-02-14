Fans react after Coman refused to celebrate his goal against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Defending German Bundesliga Champions, Bayern Munich put themselves in strong position to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League after beating defending French Ligue 1 Champions, Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

After scoring the winning goal of the game for Bayern Munich against his former side at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, Kingsley Coman refused to celebrate his goal.

The France international raised his hand in the air, showing his respect for his former team, where he spent nine years at.

This gesture from the Frenchman refusing to celebrate after scoring against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said why did he score when he know that he would not celebrate, while some have referred back to his celebration against Paris Saint-Germain at the Champions League finals in 2020.

