Fans React After Chelsea’s Younger Star, Andre Santos Captains And Led Brazil U20 To Trophy

Many people have continued to react after Chelsea’s younger star, Andre Santos led his Brazilian team to the South American under 20 Championship, and many people are happy with his performance for the club.

While reacting to the media, Many people noted that Andre Santos has been very exceptional and they are happy Chelsea has signed him.

Others noted that he should be incorporated into Chelsea’s first team soon as Chelsea lacks many options in the midfield.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the performance of Andre Santos;

the young Brazilian was impressed throughout the tournament and also was one of the top scorers in the competition.

Chelsea will be hoping to integrate him into the first team very soon, and fans would be looking forward to having him partner with Enzo Fernandez soon.

Let’s have your thoughts on Andre Santos’s performance at the just-concluded championship the comment section.

