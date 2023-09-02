Fans React After Chelsea’s Coach Noted That Chelsea Squad Is Not Ok Despite The Number Of Signings

Many people have continued to react after Chelsea’s manager noted that Chelsea’s squad is still not ok despite their many spending during the summer transfer window, and fans are now beginning to think Mauricio Pochenttino is a failure ahead.

Mauricio Pochenttino while reacting to the media this afternoon noted that the squad can only be balanced when everybody is back from Injury. In his words, he stated;

“Yes, with the injuries maybe. I cannot say now that the squad is the perfect balance when the players available”

While reacting to the media, many fans noted that Mauricio Pochenttino is wrong to have said so.

One of such comments captured from Facebook was from Liberty Pius (a user) who noted that Pochenttino is sounding like a failure already if he can’t use a large sqaud as Chelsea’s to compete.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the comments of Mauricio Pochenttino;

Elijah2022 (

)