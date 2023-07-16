SPORT

Fans React After Chelsea Share Murals Of Silva, Mudryk, And Some Others At Stamford Bridge

Many people have continued to react after Chelsea shared photos of Stamford Bridge with the murals of Thiago Silva, Mudryk, and some other footballers yesterday, and fans are happy to see the wall of the stadium being littered with photos of their iconic stars.

Chelsea took to their official Facebook page to share the photos of the stars and it was a moment of beauty.

Below are some of the photos shared by Chelsea on Facebook;

While reacting to the photos, many people noted that they are happy to see Chelsea displaying and paying respect to these players, and they hope for a better season when the league resumes in August.

Below is a screenshot of fans reaction;

Chelsea had a rough campaign last season after finishing twelfth on the Premier league table. They have since appointed Mauricio Pochentiho to lead them for the forth coming season and they would only hope for glory.

