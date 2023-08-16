Fans React After Chelsea Confirmed Caicedo’s Jersey Number 25 For The Season

The signing of Moises Caicedo has continued to stir reactions on social media as the young Ecuadorian midfielder was spotted in Chelsea’s training session for the first time.

Photo: Moises Caicedo || Twitter

With full sight set on the weekend game against West Ham United this weekend, many fans expect Moises Caicedo to be part of the team. However, note that Chelsea confirmed that the new signing will wear the number 25 jersey for the new season, and this has got many fans talking.

Photo: Moises Caicedo || Twitter

1. Many Fans Are Wishing Him Good Luck As They Hope He Lives Up To Expectations.

Photo: Moises Caicedo || Twitter

Fans are congratulating him because he opted to wear the legendary number 25 jersey that was worn by Zola in the past. In the video that surfaced online, Caicedo said he was proud to wear the jersey and Zola has given him his blessings. After this, fans also gave him their blessings.

Photo: Some Reactions To Caicedo’s Number 25 Jersey || Twitter

KUNOYnews (

)