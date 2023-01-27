Fans react after Casemiro was spotted spending quality time with his family.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro have taken to social media to share a photo of himself spending quality time with his beautiful family.

The Brazilian midfielder who joined Manchester United from Real Madrid last summer shared a photo of himself and his wife, Anna Mariana alongside their children, all smiling on Instagram.

Casemiro posted on Instagram: “❤️❤️❤️”

This Instagram post from Casemiro sharing photo of himself spending quality time with his family has attracted reactions from his fans and social media users, as some have called his family beautiful, while some have told him to enroll his son in Manchester United’s Academy.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from his fans and social media users:

Casemiro who has made himself an important player in the Manchester United squad was missing from United’s 3-2 defeat to Arsenal, following his suspension but returned to help the Red devils beats Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Carabao Cup Semifinal first leg on Wednesday night.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)