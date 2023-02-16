Fans react after Casemiro and Bruno were spotted checking in on Pedri when he went down with injury

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona midfielder, Pedri was forced off with an injury five minutes to go before halftime during their Europa League knockout playoff clash against Manchester United at the Spotify Camp Nou on Thursday evening.

The Barcelona youngster who started against the Red devils was replaced with Sergi Roberto in the 41st minute following an injury.

However, while down with injury in the first half at the Spotify Camp Nou, his Manchester United opponents, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro were seen checking in on the Spaniard to see if he was okay.

This gesture from Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro checking in on Pedri after he went down with an injury has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called Manchester United a great club with players, while some have called it great sportsmanship.

Already without Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquet due to injury, the Catalan giants will now be without Gavi due to suspension and may also have Pedri missing.

