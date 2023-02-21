Fans react after Anfield fans applauded Luka Modric as he was subbed off despite Liverpool losing 5-2.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were sensationally beaten 5-2 by Champions League defending Champions, Real Madrid despite being two goal up early in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie at Anfield on Tuesday night.

However, in the 87th minute at Anfield, with the scores 5-2 in favour of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti replaced 37-year-old Luka Modric with Toni Kroos.

While leaving the pitch, the Croatian national team captain, Luka Modric was shown respect by Anfield crowd as he was applauded by them, in return he applauded them back.

This gesture from Anfield crowd applauding Luka Modric as he was subbed off despite losing 5-2 has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have applauded Liverpool fans, calling them the best, while some have said he deserved the standing ovation.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)