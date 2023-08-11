Fans react after Al Shorta player called Cristiano Ronaldo the second best player in history.

Al Shorta attacker, Ahmed Zero has left football fans and social media users buzzing after calling Portuguese legendary attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo the second best player in history after Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal knocked his club, Al Shorta out of the Arab Club Champions Cup, recently.

You will recall, that Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal of the game against Al Shorta in the Semifinals of the Arab Club Champions Cup from the spot to take Al Nassr to the finals of the tournament.

After the game, Al Shorta attacker, Ahmed Zero shared a photo with the Al Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo calling him the second best player in history.

Ahmed Zero posted on Instagram: “With the second best player in history”

This Instagram post from Al Shorta attacker, Ahmed Zero calling Cristiano Ronaldo the second best player in history has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have said that his is opinion, while some have called him a truthful man.

