Arsenal defeated the premier League Champion Manchester City at Wembley Stadium and Claim their Community Community Shield trophy. Jurrien Timber, a young and promising footballer, recently took the field against the formidable Manchester City team, and fans were left in awe of his performance.

Timber who was signed at club on the resent transfer summer from Ajax. With his exceptional skills, agility, and tactical understanding of the game, Timber proved himself to be a force to be reckoned with on the pitch.

The £34m signing was the most impressive of Mikel Arteta’s summer recruits as Arsenal beat Manchester City on penalties in the season curtain raiser. With his arboreal surname, Jurrien Timber will always remember his Arsenal debut as an unlikely tale of copse and robbers.

Of the Gunners’ £204 million trinity in the summer transfer market, the Dutch defender was their most accomplished performer in a Wembley curtain-raiser Manchester City somehow managed to lose.

