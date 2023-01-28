SPORT

Fans Praise Nigerian Hero Kelechi Iheanacho In Leicester City’s Win Against Walsall

Leicester City took on Walsall FC in the FA Cup and in the first half of the match they struggled to get a goal due to lack of proper finishing from their attackers. At the start of the second half, Leicester City had a chance to take the lead through a penalty but Belgain International, Youri Tielemans failed to convert from the spot. Nigerian International, Kelechi Iheanacho came on for Patson Daka and he got on the scoresheet five minutes later to open the scoring.

His goal took Leicester City to the next stage of the FA Cup as they barely claimed the win due to a momentary brilliance from the Nigerian International. Fans were once more Impressed with Kelechi Iheanacho performance this afternoon as they claimed Brendan Rodgers should start him more often rather than benching him in important games.

