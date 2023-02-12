Fans in awe of Real Madrid star after his stunning display in Club World Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Vinicius Junior’s brace in the thrilling 5-3 triumph over Al Hilal proved crucial for Real Madrid as they won the Club World Cup.

Fans praised the 22-year-old winger on Twitter after his performance that evening. In addition to his two goals, Vinicius Junior also gave Karim Benzema an assist.

Federico Valverde, a dynamic Uruguayan, scored a brace in addition to being outstanding.

However, Vinicius Junior, whose explosive attacking abilities were on display for 90 minutes, received much of the attention from the football fans. Some even wrote that the Brazilian is better than Pele.”

Here is a selection of tweets from fans who had nothing but praise and admiration for the winger:

Real Madrid have won the Club World Cup

Real Madrid defeated Al-Hilal 5-3 in the Club World Cup championship match to claim an amazing triumph. The Champions League champions displayed their strength and brilliance on the field with goals from Karim Benzema, Fede Valverde, and Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid were too strong for Al-Hilal to overcome, making them the tenth consecutive European team to win the Club World Cup.

Because Los Blancos controlled the game and were unbeatable, their opponents were unable to match their breakneck speed.

Vinicius Jr. gave Real Madrid the lead in the 13th minute after slipping the ball past Abdullah Al-Mayouf, the goalie for Al-Hilal, with a superb play.

Five minutes later, Valverde increased the advantage with a spectacular goal from the edge of the box.

Al-Hilal made every attempt to launch a comeback, but Madrid was able to cling onto their lead and increase their lead in the second half. Before the hour mark, Fede Valverde added his second of the game to make it 4-1.

Karim Benzema scored off of a precise pass from Vinicius. The margin was subsequently increased to three goals thanks to a goal-setting assist from Dani Ceballos to Vinicius.

Los Blancos appeared to be in danger when Luciano Vietto scored twice, but they were able to maintain their lead and win the championship. Their first trophy of the year was earned with this victory.

