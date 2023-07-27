Fans heaps praises on Andre Onana after his performance against Real Madrid

Few moments ago, Manchester United locked horns with Real Madrid in a friendly game and it was a tough encounter for the Reds as they lost the game 2-0.

England International, Jude Bellingham opened the scoreline for Real Madrid just 5 minutes into the game and Joselu doubled the lead in the second half courtesy of a brilliant bicycle kick.

But despite the defeat, Manchester United fans were still really happy and that was because of the performance of their new goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian Shotstopper was handed his debut by Erik Ten Hag during the Real Madrid game and he showed exactly why the Dutch tactician wanted him in his team at all cost.

Onana was instrumental for the Red Devil’s throughout the entire 90 minutes he was on the pitch and Man United fans were really impressed with his display despite the fact that he conceded two goals.

Recall that few weeks ago, Manchester United completed the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan for a fee reported to be around 55 million euros after seeing two of their bids turned down by the Italian giant.

Onana headed straight to England after the bid was accepted by Inter Milan to pass his medical tests after which he flew straight to the United States to join the rest of the squad for the preseason tour. He is considered as one of the finest goalkeeper in the world and from the game today, you can clearly tell that he will be a great signing for the Red Devil’s. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

