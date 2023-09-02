Fans heap praises on Cristiano Ronaldo as he scores his 850th career goal

Few moments ago, Al Nassr locked horns with Al Hazm in the Saudi Pro League and it was an entertaining encounter as we witnessed a 6 goal thriller.

Ghareeb opened the scoreline for Al Nassr just 33 minutes into the game and Khaibari doubled the lead few minutes later. Ota made it 3-1 for Al Nassr in the 57th minutes before Portuguese Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 11 minutes later to make it 4.

Senegalese Forward, Sadio Mane scored Al Nassr’s last goal in the 78th minutes to ensure that they cling all three points in great fashion.

One of the most talked about player after the game is Portuguese Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo and that’s because he made history during the encounter. Ronaldo’s goal tonight is his 850th career goal and that is definitely a huge achievement for the Portugal National Team Captain.

Getting 850 goals from just a single player is not something we see much often and only extraordinary players are capable of achieving that milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered as one of the greatest footballer of all time, considering what he has done and what he’s still doing for the beautiful game. He rose through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon some couple of years back before moving to Manchester United.

At Manchester United he developed into a world star and after several years at the theater of dreams he headed straight to Real Madrid where he spent nine years. He also played for Italian giant, Juventus and now he’s playing for Al Nassr. He’s still performing at top level despite his age and he’s definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

