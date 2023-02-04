Fans Have Every Right To Be Outraged As Chelsea Are On The Verge Of Loaning David Fofana

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In one the most shocking news today, Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of loaning David Datro Fofana away to Galatasaray in Turkey ahead of the close of the winter transfer window for the rest of Europe.

According to Turkish sources, the new striker who joined Chelsea from Molde this January could be leaving west London to on a 1-and-half loan spell.

This news has sparked fan outrage in the camp of the blues, with supporters left stunned that Fofana is being loaned out after his very impressive cameo appearance against Fulham yesterday.

If this deal gets completed, it means Chelsea will have only Kai Havertz and an out-of-favour Aubameyang as the only options for the number 9 position.

What Fans Are Saying

Considering what Chelsea currently have, I cannot understand the rationale behind this decision to loan out a very impressive player for 1 and a half years.

Chelsea fans are worried and they have every reason to be. Havertz is proving every day that he needs to be benched and the manager doesn’t seem to fancy Aubameyang.

I don’t know who is making these decisions, but if it is Potter, then he is setting himself up for colossal failure. David Fofana is not a player you loan out when Havertz is your only number 9.

To think fans have been calling for Fofana to be the starting number 9 going forward, this report of the club close to agreeing a loan deal for him to Turkey is unbelievable.

