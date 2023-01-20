Fans Criticize Boehly After He Picks Mudryk Ahead Of Trossard’s Move To Arsenal As Good Business
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
It’s no longer news that Arsenal and Chelsea were in a race to sign Mykhailo Mudryk many days ago, but the Ukrainian winger eventually joined the blue side of London.
Photo: Leandro Trossard || Twitter
On the other hand, Arsenal just announced the signing of Belgian forward Leandro Trossard after missing out on Mudryk. However, note Chelsea’s new owner participated in a Twitter pole where he picked Mudryk as a better business ahead of Leandro Trossard’s move to Arsenal, and for this reason, many fans are criticizing him on Twitter.
Photo Credit: Twitter
Note that many fans were surprised that the owner of Chelsea was participating in such a poll, while other fans described Todd Boehly as insecure. On the other hand, some fans believe that Todd Boehly is closely monitoring Arsenal’s transfer business.
Photo: Some Reactions As Boehly picks Mudryk ahead of Trossard’s move as a better business || Twitter
KUNOYnews (
)