Fans Criticize Boehly After He Picks Mudryk Ahead Of Trossard’s Move To Arsenal As Good Business

It’s no longer news that Arsenal and Chelsea were in a race to sign Mykhailo Mudryk many days ago, but the Ukrainian winger eventually joined the blue side of London.

Leandro Trossard

On the other hand, Arsenal just announced the signing of Belgian forward Leandro Trossard after missing out on Mudryk. However, note Chelsea’s new owner participated in a Twitter pole where he picked Mudryk as a better business ahead of Leandro Trossard’s move to Arsenal, and for this reason, many fans are criticizing him on Twitter.



Note that many fans were surprised that the owner of Chelsea was participating in such a poll, while other fans described Todd Boehly as insecure. On the other hand, some fans believe that Todd Boehly is closely monitoring Arsenal’s transfer business.

Some Reactions As Boehly picks Mudryk ahead of Trossard's move as a better business

