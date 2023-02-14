Fans call out VAR for snubbing Coady’s Misconduct Against Liverpool

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Football Fans took to social media to question VAR’s decision not to check or give Everton defender, David Conor Coady a Red Card after grabbing Robertson on the neck yesterday during the Merseyside Derby.

Recall that Yesterday being Monday the 13th day of February, 2023 Everton and Liverpool Football Club locked horns and goals from Mo Salah and Gakpo was all Jurgen Klopp and his men needed to cling all three points.

One of the most talked about moment of the game was when Everton Defender, Conor Coady was involved in an altercation with Liverpool Left Back, Robertson. Coady grabbed Robertson on the neck during the altercation but he wasn’t punished for his actions and this has stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many stating that the situation is quite similar with Manchester United Midfielder, Casemiro.

Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

