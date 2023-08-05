Famous Players Who Scored Goals Directly From A Corner Kick

Scoring a goal directly from a corner kick is a rare and spectacular feat in football, showcasing a player’s exceptional accuracy, technique, and strategic prowess. Here are five famous players who achieved this remarkable feat, leaving an indelible mark on the beautiful game.

David Beckham: Renowned for his precision and ability to bend the ball, David Beckham’s iconic goal from a corner kick for Manchester United against Wimbledon in 1996 remains etched in football history. Beckham’s audacious strike curved directly into the net, showcasing his trademark technique and catapulting him into the spotlight.

Ronaldinho: The Brazilian maestro Ronaldinho dazzled fans with his unparalleled skills. In 2002, during a match for Barcelona against Villarreal, he delivered a mesmerizing corner kick that sailed directly into the net, leaving both defenders and the goalkeeper bewildered by his audacity.

Darijo Srna: The former Shakhtar Donetsk captain, Darijo Srna, showcased his dead-ball prowess in a 2013 Ukrainian Premier League match. His perfectly placed corner kick found the back of the net, solidifying his reputation as one of the modern era’s most skilled set-piece takers.

Thierry Henry: Known for his clinical finishing and football intelligence, Thierry Henry added a unique corner-kick goal to his illustrious career. Playing for the New York Red Bulls in an MLS match in 2013, Henry’s inswinging corner kick surprised everyone, including the goalkeeper, as it found its way directly into the goal.

Xabi Alonso: In a display of unparalleled vision and technique, Xabi Alonso, the Spanish midfield maestro, accomplished the rare feat during a match for Bayern Munich in 2014. Alonso’s pinpoint corner kick curved its way past a crowded penalty area and nestled into the net, leaving fans and opponents alike in awe.

