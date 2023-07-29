Famous Football Players Who Did Not Win A Major Trophy

Football, also known as the beautiful game, is the most popular sport in the world. Every football player dreams of winning major trophies such as the World Cup, Champions League, and the Premier League. However, not all players have been fortunate enough to lift these trophies despite their exceptional talents. Here are the top 10 best football players to never win a major trophy.

Dimitar Berbatov

The Bulgarian striker was known for his technical ability and ability to score sublime goals. He won two Premier League titles with Manchester United but was never able to lift the Champions League.

David Ginola

The French winger was a key player for Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa. He was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 1999 but never won a major trophy in his career.

Dennis Bergkamp

The Dutchman was a gifted footballer and a key player for Arsenal in the 1990s and 2000s. He won three Premier League titles with Arsenal but was never able to lift the Champions League.

Michael Ballack

The German midfielder was a leader on the pitch and a key player for Bayern Munich and Chelsea. He won numerous domestic titles but was never able to lift the Champions League despite reaching the final twice.

Francesco Totti

The Italian attacking midfielder spent his entire career at Roma and won only one Serie A title. Despite his incredible talent, Totti was never able to win the Champions League with Roma.

Gabriel Batistuta

The Argentine striker was a prolific goalscorer throughout his career, but never won a major trophy with his national team, despite reaching the final of the World Cup in 1990.

Gianluigi Buffon

The legendary Italian goalkeeper has won everything there is to win at club level, but has never been able to lift the World Cup or the European Championship with his national team.

Roberto Baggio

One of the most elegant players ever to grace the pitch, the Italian forward is famous for his World Cup penalty miss in 1994. Although he won a plethora of individual awards and enjoyed a successful club career, Baggio never won the game’s ultimate prize.

Eric Cantona

Known for his flair and creativity on the field, Cantona helped Manchester United dominate the English Premier League in the 1990s. Still, the mercurial Frenchman never lifted a major international trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo have won Premier league, La Liga and Champions League but yet to win World Cup

