“Falcons Play Pass Eagles, Win Or Lose These Girls Know Football”-Seun Kuti Says

In response to the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup match between England and Nigeria, Seun Kuti, a prominent Nigerian musician, shared his thoughts on social media. With the succinct phrase, “Falcons play pass eagles. Abeg. Win or lose these girls sabi ball!! They know when to pass when to dribble. The work for each other. This is a team no be our big men Oga on the pitch them.”

Kuti highlights the tactical finesse of the Nigerian women’s football team. He acknowledges that regardless of the outcome, these skilled players possess a deep understanding of the game.

Nevertheless, Kuti’s words reflect a sense of pride and admiration for the Falcons, celebrating their strategic prowess and solidarity. As the match unfolds, fans and supporters are likely to resonate with Kuti’s sentiments, rallying behind the Falcons with a renewed appreciation for their teamwork and dedication to the sport.

Have a look at the screenshot from his Instagram stories below.

