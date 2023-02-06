Facts About Al Ahly, Real Madrid’s Club World Cup Semi-Finals Opponent on Wednesday in Rabat

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid takes on Al Ahly in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, 8 February, at 8 pm (CET).

To get to this round, the Egyptian side has had to win two games in the early rounds of the competition. They beat Auckland City 3-0 in the first round and then beat Seattle Sounders 1-0 in the second round.

Here are some facts you need to know about this year’s semi-final opponent Real Madrid in the Club World Cup:

Al Ahly is the current runners-up in the African Champions League. The Egyptian team is at the Club World Cup because the reigning African Champions Wydad AC are from Morocco, the host of this edition.

In order not to have two teams from the same country as one of the places in the tournament is usually reserved for the host, FIFA decided to give it to the runners-up, Al Ahly an Egyptian team.

Al Ahly has won the African Champions League the most times (10) and is the most successful team in Egypt.

They also have the record number of matches played in the current format of the Club World Cup (20), having already played 2 matches in this edition and having the prospect of playing 2 more matches up to the final.

