Fabrizio Romano reveals when Gvardiol is expected to complete the 2nd part of his medicals with City

Italian Journalist, Fabrizio Romano has left football fans and social media users buzzing after revealing when Croatian defender, Josko Gvardiol is expected to complete the second part of his medicals with Premier League Champions, Manchester City.

Revealing when the Croatian international is expected to complete his second medicals with Manchester City, the Italian transfer news journalist, Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “More on Josko Gvardiol deal. Croatian centre back expected to complete the second part of medical tests later this week – Thursday if all goes to plan…”

This tweet from Fabrizio Romano revealing when Josko Gvardiol is expected to complete his second medicals with Manchester City has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have asked for his transfer fees amount, while some have welcomed him to Manchester City.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)