Fabrizio Romano reacts after Victor Osimhen scored again to guide Napoli to an away victory in UCL

Skysports and respected Italian Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has reacted after Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen scored again for Napoli football club, in their remarkable 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt football club in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The former Wolfsburg football club star has been superb for Napoli football club since the beginning of the year and he was able to impress again on Tuesday night, as they defeated Eintracht Frankfurt football club of Germany convincingly.

Victor Osimhen retained his spot in Napoli football club’s first eleven and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their host.

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo gave Napoli football club a convincing 2-0 victory over German Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt football club.

The goal against Eintracht Frankfurt football club now means Victor Osimhen has scored in his last 8 starts for Napoli football club in all competitions, and he is the first player in the club’s history to do so.

Reacting after Victor Osimhen scored another goal for Napoli football club in their remarkable 2-0 victory, Fabrizio Romano posted on his verified Twitter handle that;

“Victor Osimhen’s literally flying!

Nigerian striker has scored 20 goals in 24 appearances this season with Napoli, also including 7 consecutive goals in Serie A for the first time in the history of the club.”

Napoli football club will now be looking forward to continuing their impressive winning streak when they play their next game.

Photo credit: Twitter.

