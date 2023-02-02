Fabrizio Romano discloses Fernandez statement after he moved to Chelsea on transfer deadline day

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Respected Italian Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has disclosed Argentina national team star Enzo Fernandez’s statement after completing a permanent move to Chelsea football club on transfer deadline day.

The youngster was seriously linked with a move to Chelsea football club since the January transfer window opens, but the Blues were unable to sign him until the last day of the transfer window.

Enzo Fernandez was superb for Benfica football club in all competitions in the first half of the season and his excellent performance made him to be signed by Chelsea football club.

The Blues have not been impressive in the English Premier League this season and they have also crashed out in the Emirates FA Cup and EFL Cup, and that’s one of the reasons why they have been able to sign a lot of players in the January transfer window.

Italy national team star Jorginho Frello was sold to Arsenal football club on transfer deadline day, and the Blues tried all the best they could to complete Enzo Fernandez deal from Portuguese Primeira Liga giants Benfica football club.

Reacting after completing a permanent move to Chelsea football club on transfer deadline day, Enzo Fernández appreciated Chelsea for signing him and he was quoted by Fabrizio Romano that;

“I am so grateful to Chelsea football club and its ownership for doing everything they could to make me a part of this project. I’m happy and excited to join the Pride of London.”

Enzo Fernandez has now been given the number 5 Jersey and he will now be looking forward to making his debut for Chelsea football club when they play Fulham football club at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

