This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Skysports and respected Italian Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has called English Premier League the best League in the world, following Arsenal football club’s remarkable 4-2 victory over Aston Villa football club at Villa Park Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners ended their four matches winless run in all competitions on Saturday, as they came from behind to defeat Unai Emery led Aston Villa football club at Villa Park.

Arsenal football club have not been impressive since the beginning of February, and they lost three games and drew one before defeating Aston Villa football club.

Coach Mikel Arteta made few changes to the squad that lost to Manchester City football club on Wednesday night, and they eventually secured the maximum three points in the game.

Aston Villa football club took the lead through Ollie Watkins in the 5th minute and Bukayo Saka equalized for Arsenal football club in the 16th minute, before former Barcelona football club star Philippe Coutinho scored another goal for the home team in the 31st minute to end the first half 2-1.

Ukraine national team star Oleksandr Zinchenko scored an equalizer for Arsenal football club in the 61st minute and an own goal from Emiliano Martinez made it 3-1 in the 90+3 minute before substitute Gabriel Martinelli scored the last goal of the game in the 90+8 minute to end the match 4-2.

Reacting after Arsenal football club secured a dramatic 4-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa football club, Fabrizio Romano posted on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday that;

“Aston Villa versus Arsenal explains why the English Premier League is the best league in the world by far. What-a-game.”

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)