FA told to discipline Casemiro after red card incident.

Former Aston Villa man, Gabriel Agbonlahor has told the FA to arrest and discipline Casemiro after the incident that saw the Brazilian sent off against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Agbonhalor claimed that the former Real Madrid player planned to strangle Will Hughes of Crystal Palace because he believed himself to be a super star wrestler.

The midfielder grabbed Hughes by the throat during a mid-game fight and was awarded a straight red card in the 2-1 victory over Palace.

The brawl started with a clash between United’s Antony and Crystal Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp, and the 2022 summer signing got involved as several players shoved one another.

According to Agbonhalor of talkSPORT, “Casemiro imagined he was Brock Lesnar back in the UFC.”

“He ought to be detained for that given the way he was strangling Will Hughes. Later, on Match of the Day, kids watch it. observing Casemiro choke a rival.

There are no fights during the game like there are in American ice hockey. We do not want to see it because this is football.

So Manchester United needs to discipline Casemiro, he added.

Since joining the Red Devils for £70 million from Real Madrid, Casemiro has been hailed as one of the greatest players on the team this season by both supporters and analysts.

The Brazilian had recently served a one-match suspension when the incident that resulted in the red card occurred, which will keep him out of play for a further three games.

Due to a ban, Casemiro was unable to participate in United’s weekend loss to Arsenal. In the stalemate between United and the same Crystal Palace club, the 30-year-old received his fifth caution of the year.

