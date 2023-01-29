FA Cup: Ten Hag confirms Man Utd fresh injury blow after 3-1 win over Reading

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Christian Eriksen, a midfielder for Manchester United, hurt his ankle during their 3-0 victory over Reading on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round.

Manager Erik ten Hag announced his injuries following the game.

Ten Hag says it’s “tough” to make a diagnosis because he has a busy February schedule with eight games.

Eriksen, though, will be evaluated during the following 24 hours.

The Red Devils advanced to the next round thanks to two goals from Casemiro in the second half.

Fred, a fellow Brazilian, added the final goal for United, who will now enter Monday’s draws.

When all of the fourth-round matches have been completed on Monday evening, the fifth-round draw will take place.

Teams whose fourth-round matches ended in draws will play again to determine a winner, but the fifth-round draw will still take place.

For instance, following a 0-0 draw at Portman Road on Saturday, Ipswich Town or Burnley will be ball number four in the draw.

In due order, the specific dates and times for the matches that will be replayed after draws will be announced.

