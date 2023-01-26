FA Cup: Manchester United team news, injury updates for Reading game on Saturday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will face a Championship side Reading FC at Old Trafford in the next Round of their FA Cup tie on Saturday 28 January.

Erik Ten Hag’s side will be going into the match with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at the City Ground yesterday.

Man Utd’s team news

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst opened his scoring account yesterday against Nottingham Forest.

Anthony Martial is yet to be back in training after missing all the matches since the Manchester Derby victory at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho is back in training with the squad, but the forward have not been included in the matchday squad as Erik Ten Hag wants him to be fit.

Diogo Dalot also missed their previous matches after picking up an injury against Charlton Athletic, Van De Beek will be out for the rest of the season.

