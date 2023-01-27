FA Cup: Manchester City vs Arsenal Confirmed Lineups Are Out

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today is the day that Arsenal and Manchester City have been waiting for: the fourth round of the FA Cup, where Mikel Arteta’s side will take on Pep Guardiola’s team in a match that could prove to be an important moment in the race for glory. Both teams will be determined to come out on top and add another victory this season.

Manchester City comes into the match full of confidence after two searing victories in their last Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal has made an impressive run in the competition, eliminating League Two team Oxford United in the third round. Now they face their toughest test yet against Manchester City in the quarter-finals. The stakes are high for both sides; Manchester City is hoping to extend their record of four consecutive semi-final appearances and win their 50th major trophy, while Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta is eager for the chance to outsmart his biggest rival this season. It will be a tense match that could make all the difference.

This Saturday, two of the top teams in the domestic league will face a massive clash at the Etihad Stadium. This highly anticipated match is sure to be one of the most important fixtures of 2021.

Man City vs Arsenal Lineups

Man City (4-3-3): Ortega; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Gomez; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

Arsenal (4-3-3): Turner; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Vieira; Trossard, Nketiah, Smith Rowe

The kick-off time is 21:00.

UtmostdemandUpdates (

)