FA CUP: Guardiola’s Strongest XI That could See Man City Qualify for next round versus Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Phil Foden is doubtful for Manchester City’s English FA Cup fourth-round clash against Mikel Arteta’s Gunners at the Etihad on Friday.

The highly-rated Englishman was unavailable for selection for last weekend’s clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers which Pep Guardiola’s City cruised to victory courtesy an Hattrick from Erling Braut Haaland, Foden is reported to be out due to a foot injury with Pep Guardiola coy on his availability for Friday’s match.

The Manchester based outfit have a full strength squad with the Spanish tactician likely to put out his best legs for the visit of the North Londoners. In Goal, Ederson Morales could be given a break while Stefan Ortega comes in.

Portuguese centre-back, Ruben Dias who hasn’t seen regular first team action is set to partner Manuel Akanji in the middle of defence, with Kyle Walker & Nathan Ake filling the remaining roles in the four man defensive setup.

The trio of Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri are all expected to start in the engine room for the Defending EPL Champions.

In attack, Erling Braut Haaland & Riyad Mahrez are unlikely to be rested and will be joined by Julian Alvarez

See the Full XI Below;

Charlesayor (

)