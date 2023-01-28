FA Cup: Guardiola Hails Man City Star For Silencing Saka In Their 1-0 Win Over Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City are through to the next round of the Emirates FA Cup after their 1-0 win over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Friday evening. The only goal of the game was scored by former Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake in the second half of the game.

After the game, Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola hailed the Dutch international for a wonderful performance against one of the toughest opponent Bukayo Saka.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to BBC Sport: “We were definitely better in the second half. Arsenal has taken a step forward. It was a tight game and you realise how good a side they are. I did not expect the approach from them – man-to-man – it was difficult to build up but we beat the team at the top of the league and are in the next round.

“What a season he [Nathan Ake] is playing. He controlled one of the toughest opponents in the Premier League because Saka is in an incredible moment. He is really good in the duels in the box, defending the far post and set pieces is an extra bonus. He is an exceptional guy, there was a period where he didn’t play and he never complained once.”

SportingAbimbola (

)