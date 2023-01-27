FA Cup Fourth Round Fixtures And Kick-Off Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League is on hold this weekend to give room for the FA Cup Fourth Round games which will kick off later tonight.

The FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Arsenal is the largest and most important event of all.

The two teams are competing for the Premier League championship at the time of this FA Cup match. Keep in mind that Arsenal now sits atop the Premier League standings, five points ahead of Manchester City in second place.

Another intriguing feature of the game is that Pep Guardiola’s former protege, Mikel Arteta, is the coach of Arsenal (between 2016 and 2019). Consequently, it will be a confrontation between a teacher and a pupil.

The highly anticipated game will begin at 9 o’clock Nigerian time at Etihad Stadium.

The matchup between Brighton and Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round is another all-Premier League event to anticipate. The match is set to begin at 2:30 PM Nigerian time.

All of the Fourth Round FA Cup Matches and their Kickoff Times are listed here. Nigerian time is used for the start time (WAT).

Arsenal at Man City on Friday at 9 p.m.

1:30 pm on Saturday, Accrington Stanley vs. Leeds United

Leicester City vs. Walsall at 1:30 p.m.

Sunderland vs Fulham at 7 p.m.

West Brom at Bristol City, 7 p.m.

Fleetwood Town against Sheffield Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Birmingham City against Blackburn Rovers, 7 p.m.

Grimsby Town at Luton Town, 7 p.m.

Burnley at Ipswich Town at 7:00 p.m.

Blackpool vs Southampton at 7 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Preston North End, 7 p.m.

Reading at Manchester United, 9 p.m.

Liverpool plays Brighton on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Stevenage against Stoke City, 3 p.m.

Sheffield United at Wrexham at 5:30

Derby County vs. West Ham on Monday at 8:45 p.m.

Oladaily (

)