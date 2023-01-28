FA Cup: Erik Ten Hag Hails Two Man Utd Stars After Their Win Over Reading, Reacts To Rashford’s Disallowed Goal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are through to the next round of the Emirates FA Cup as they defeated lower league side Reading 3-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday evening. Goals from Casemiro and Fred gave the Red Devils the deserved win over the visitors as they booked a place in the fifth round of the competition.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag: “The first 60 minutes was really good. We totally dominated. We were composed with good moments. In the first half we had some good opportunities. I don’t know why the [Marcus Rashford] goal was disallowed.”

On Casemiro: “We know he’s a great player. In Madrid’s midfield with Kroos and Modric it was great. I think he’s capable, you see offensively he enjoys it. What I like is dynamic football with variations, many position switches.”

On Antony: “I think he’s growing. We want him to be more dynamic, variable and direct. Today was a lovely pass for the first goal. We are happy with his improvement in this moment. There’s big potential in him and he has to develop it every day.

“We are here for trophies but we have a long way to go. We’re building.”

