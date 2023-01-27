FA Cup: Arteta’s touchline behaviour comes from his mum, dad, I didn’t teach him – Guardiola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has said that Mikel Arteta did not learn the touchline conduct he exhibits during Arsenal games.

Prior to taking over as manager of Arsenal in 2019, Mikel Arteta assisted Guardiola at Manchester City and served as his understudy.

Arteta’s touchline antics have drawn a lot of attention, as fans and analysts disagree on how the former Spain international conducts himself during matches.

Game by game, Arteta’s emotions increase as his chances of leading Arsenal to the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 grows better and better.

During Arsenal’s Saturday Premier League matchup with Manchester United, the Spaniard received a booking.

When questioned about it during his pregame press conference on Thursday, Guardiola acknowledged that although they had spent time together, he had never taught his colleague his touchline antics.

The former manager of Bayern Munich and Barcelona thinks that Arteta’s behavior must have been inherited from his parents.

“On the touchline at crucial moments of the game, anything may happen. I gave him a few lessons, but he already knew these things about himself, his parents, and his temperament.

“I know him, and when we worked together, I had the impression that what he’s doing is real; it’s him. He was often moaning about the officials during practice and games when he was an assistant coach.

“What is is what is. I am not a judge as a result. Everyone is equal, and occasionally I act in the same manner as well.

