FA Cup: Arteta Reveals Why Arsenal Lost Against Man City

Arsenal failed to book a place in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup as they lost 1-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Friday evening. Former Chelsea defender Nathan Ake scored the only goal of the game to give the Cityzens the deserved win over the Gunners.

After the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals why his team lost to Manchester City despite playing a good game.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to ITV: “Really disappointed. I think we could have got much more out of the game. The action decided the game but it was a tight game and that one action changed it all. I think we could have dealt with it much better in terms of our discipline when the ball was in the box.

“We had big situations in the game and we didn’t put them away. We can take a lot of positives, I think the way we approached the game and competed. It is really difficult to win against this team but we went head to head with them.

“In the big moments, in big matches you have the make the difference. That is how you win these games.”

SportingAbimbola (

)