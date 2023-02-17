Exclusive to Eddie Howe: Despite defensive heroics, Newcastle’s focus remains on the attack.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Eddie Howe speaks exclusively to the press about Newcastle’s defensive solidity, and his team’s evolution, and focuses on Liverpool ahead of next weekend’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United; watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports on Saturday from 5 pm; kick-off at 5.30 pm.

Newcastle has the best defensive statistics in the Premier League, with 12 clean sheets in 22 league games.

They have only conceded 13 goals this season, which is eight fewer than Arsenal, who has the second-best goals-against record. The equalizer they gave up to West Ham earlier this month was Nick Pope’s first league defeat since the beginning of November.

That defensive solidity has played a significant role in the club’s long unbeaten league run, which reached a club record-equaling 17 league games last weekend with a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

This is not the type of record you’d associate with a Howe side. His front-foot football propelled Bournemouth through the leagues and earned them five seasons in the Premier League. During that time, however, they were consistently in the top three for goals conceded, allowing an average of 66 goals per season.

