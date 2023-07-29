Ex Zambia coach, Herve Renard becomes the 1st manager to win a game at both men and women World Cup.

France women’s captain, Wendie Renard’s brilliant header in the 83rd minute earned France a dramatic 2-1 victory over Brazil in their second group stage fixture of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

The French defender head home Selma Bacha’s corner to secure all three points for France after Brazil’s Debinha had equalised in the 58th minute.

The result saw the France women’s tean current head coach, Herve Renard becomes the first manager ever to win a game at both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup tournament.

You will recall that the two times African Cup of Nations winning coach, Herve Renard led Saudi Arabia to an historic 2-1 victory over Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup led France to a 2-1 victory over Brazil.

Herve Renard during his time in Africa led Zambia and Ivory Coast to African Cup of Nations glories in 2012 and 2015 respectively, as well as taking Morocco to the FIFA World Cup tournament in 2018 for the first time in 20 years.

