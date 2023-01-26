Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet beats other nominees to win the Golden Boot award

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Liverpool football club of England shot stopper Simon Mignolet has beaten other nominees to win the Golden Boot award in the Belgian Pro League, following his outstanding performance for Club Brugge FC.

The Belgium international has been superb for Club Brugge football club since joining them years ago, and his excellent performance for the club has never gone unnoticed.

Simon Mignolet has made himself one of the best players in the Belgium Pro League this season and his excellent performance for the club made him to be shortlisted for the prestigious award alongside some other outstanding players, and he has now beaten other nominees to win the award.

Prior to this year’s award, no goalkeeper has won the Golden Boot since 1989, but Simon Mignolet has become the first goalkeeper to win it in 24 years.

“Simon Mignolet has won the Golden Boot for 2022, and he has now becomes the first goalkeeper since 1989 to win the award in Belgium.”

The ‘Belgian Golden Shoe’ was awarded to the best player in the Belgian league during 2022, Casper Nielsen finished 2nd in the voting behind Simon Mignolet.

Simon Mignolet will now be looking forward to continuing his outstanding performance for Club Brugge football club when they play their next game.

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)