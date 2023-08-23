Ex Chelsea striker, Hasselbaink gives honest assessment on Nkunku and Jackson

In an exclusive interview with LiveScore, former Chelsea forward, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink gave his honest assessment on Chelsea’s new signings, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson

Nkunku is yet to make his Premier League debut for Chelsea this season after suffering a knee injury in pre-season, Jackson has failed to find the back of the net in his first two games against Liverpool and West Ham United despite having a brilliant performance in pre-season for the Blues

On Nkunku’s injury: The former Chelsea star explained that the Nkunku is very creative and his injury will impact Chelsea.

“Nkunku’s injury will impact Chelsea quite a bit and that’s just how it is. He’s a very good player and different from the team’s other forwards. Nkunku is very creative and can actually take pressure off his team-mates by producing a goal from nowhere.”

On Jackson: “I think Jackson has got all the credentials to succeed. He was really good in pre-season, taking his chances. He’s got a bit of everything. Jackson is strong, quick and looks like he is not scared of the challenge — and that last one is a very good asset to have!”

Hasselbaink believes the 22-year-old has everything to be successful at Stamford Bridge.

Source: @livescore

