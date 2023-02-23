Ex-Chelsea Star, Werner Impresses For German Bundesliga Giant In Their UCL Hard-fought 1-1 Draw

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Chelsea football club of England forward maestro, Timo Werner was impressive tonight for German Bundesliga giant Rasenballsport Leipzig in their first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties at home against Pep Guardiola led Manchester City team at the Red Bull Arena.

The 26 year old German international retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up having been considered as a key figure in the squad since his return for a second spell in the last summer transfer window.

Timo Werner in the game was at top notch for the host with his level of delivery in the whole 90 minutes duration where he played major and pivotal role in helping his team got the balance going into the return leg to be played at the Etihad Stadium.

First half goal from Riyad Mahrez made the difference between the sides going into the half time break as he made it one nil in the 27th minute of the game.

The host in the second half of the game were very cordinated as they put up a good fighting spirit thereby put up some more physical, tactical and technical displays which got them levelled with an equalizer from Josko Gvardiol in the 70th minute to make it one all draw which was the final scoreline at full time.

Timo Werner with his great influx of delivery in the show of the night will be hoping to keep the standard going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition, with an optimism to help them return to winning ways.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)