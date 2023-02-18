SPORT

Ex-Chelsea Star, Timo Werner Inspires German Bundesliga Giant To Convincing 3-0 Away League Victory

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Chelsea football club of England forward maestro and German international, Timo Werner was outstanding today for German Bundesliga giant Rasenballsport Leipzig in their 21st league game of the season away from home against Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena.

The 26 year old football maestro retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up having been considered as a key figure in the squad since his return for his second spell at the club from Chelsea in the last summer transfer window.

He was able to deliver at top notch with an all-round performance that made him a big threat in the opposition box with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play which was instrumental in the convincing three nil victory.

First half goal from Emil Forsberg scored in the 14th minute of the game gave the visitor the lead going into the half time break which ended one nil.

The visitor in the second half were more dominating with their style of play as they got their lead doubled in the 85th minute with a goal from Konrad Laimer to make it two goals to nil, before Dominik Szoboszlai wrapped up the win in the 92nd minute to make it three goals to nil which was also the final scoreline at full time.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Official: Valverde Wins the Man of the Match Award After Inspiring Real Madrid to a 2-0 win

25 mins ago

Christian Atsu: Chelsea Deserve Massive Respect For Honouring The Late Player Before Kick off

33 mins ago

Arsenal’s Win & Chelsea’s Loss Has Proven The Blues Will Regret Selling Jorginho To Their Rivals

41 mins ago

La Liga Table After Today’s Matches as Real Madrid close the gap on Barca in the Title Race

58 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button