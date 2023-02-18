Ex-Chelsea Star, Timo Werner Inspires German Bundesliga Giant To Convincing 3-0 Away League Victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Chelsea football club of England forward maestro and German international, Timo Werner was outstanding today for German Bundesliga giant Rasenballsport Leipzig in their 21st league game of the season away from home against Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena.

The 26 year old football maestro retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up having been considered as a key figure in the squad since his return for his second spell at the club from Chelsea in the last summer transfer window.

He was able to deliver at top notch with an all-round performance that made him a big threat in the opposition box with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play which was instrumental in the convincing three nil victory.

First half goal from Emil Forsberg scored in the 14th minute of the game gave the visitor the lead going into the half time break which ended one nil.

The visitor in the second half were more dominating with their style of play as they got their lead doubled in the 85th minute with a goal from Konrad Laimer to make it two goals to nil, before Dominik Szoboszlai wrapped up the win in the 92nd minute to make it three goals to nil which was also the final scoreline at full time.

